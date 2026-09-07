Archway metal detectors have been installed in 15 lyceums in Carpathian region: police officers will be on duty at entrances. PHOTO

Fixed arch-type metal detectors have been installed in 15 secondary schools in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. They are intended to help detect metal objects at the entrances to educational establishments that could pose a danger to pupils and teaching staff.

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk region police, according to Censor.NET.

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The operation of the equipment will be supervised by police officers from the Educational Security Service. Where necessary, they will also carry out additional checks on people using handheld metal detectors.

"This is an additional preventive measure. The fixed metal detector helps to detect the presence of metal, whilst police officers use the handheld metal detector for additional checks where necessary," the police explained.

Archway metal detectors have been installed in educational establishments across four districts of the region. Specifically, six lyceums in the Kolomyia district, four in the Ivano-Frankivsk district, two in the Kalush district and three in the Nadvirna district have received the equipment.













These include Kolomyia Lyceums Nos. 4, 5, 8 and 9, the Kolomyia Branch No. 6 named after Hero of Ukraine Taras Senyuk, the Horodenka Lyceum No. 1 named after Ivan Danylyuk, the Ivano-Frankivsk Sports Lyceum, the Krykhivets Lyceum, the Bohorodchany Lyceum No. 2 and the Halych Lyceum named after Yaroslav Osmomysl.

Metal detectors have also been installed at the Dmytro Bakhmatyuk Lyceum in Kalush, Kalush Lyceum No. 6, Nadvirna Lyceums Nos. 1 and 2, and the Pasichna Lyceum.

In addition, a further 26 lyceums in the Ivano-Frankivsk region are currently equipped with handheld metal detectors.

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