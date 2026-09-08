Ukraine’s defence budget deficit stands at 23 billion euros, - Khmara

Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara, has stated that the total shortfall in the state’s defence budget stands at 23 billion euros.

He announced this during a meeting of the ‘Ramstein’ group, as quoted by ‘Suspilne’, reports Censor.NET.

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On the fulfilment of partners’ promises

Khmara recalled that during the NATO summit in Turkey in July 2026, partner countries pledged to provide Ukraine with 70 billion euros for defence.

"We can see that partners have already provided 62 billion euros, including bilateral aid and a loan from the EU. Thank you. So, an additional 8 billion euros is still needed to fulfil this declaration," said the minister.

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On the shortage and funding of drones

Khmara stated that the total deficit in the defence budget currently stands at 23 billion euros.

"These funds will enable us to finance drones to ensure a steady supply this year and early next year. Up to 90 per cent of our success on the battlefield depends precisely on drones. I ask you to take the necessary financial decisions by November so that we can see the results on the battlefield as early as this winter", said the Defence Minister.

About the missiles for the Patriot system

Khmara noted that, with the help of its partners and thanks to an EU loan, Ukraine is signing contracts for the supply of around 1,000 missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.

"However, most of these missiles will only be delivered in the coming years, so we are asking you to provide us with missiles from your stockpiles today in exchange for future, upgraded missiles under our contracts," the minister said.

He also emphasised the importance of supplies of air-to-air missiles and man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) for combating jet drones and ‘shahids’. What led up to this