Rescuers extinguish fire at Pryluky shopping centre after Russian attack: two injured

Rescuers extinguished a fire at a shopping centre in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, that broke out following a Russian attack on September 8.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Chernihiv region.

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Fire engulfed thousands of square metres

As a result of the Russian strike, the fire spread over an area of 4,400 square metres. The flames spread rapidly due to the high fire load and the large amount of flammable materials.

The rescuers’ work was complicated by the threat of further strikes. Because of this, they were forced to retreat to safe locations.

About 50 rescuers and 15 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.

See more: Russian forces struck Chernihiv: 4-year-old girl and her mother were killed. Child was injured (updated). PHOTOS

Two people injured in Russian strike

According to preliminary information, a woman born in 1974 and a man born in 1989 were injured in the attack.

According to Chernihiv region police, they are believed to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

The injured are receiving outpatient treatment.

Earlier, we reported that the enemy attacked a shopping centre in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on the morning of September 8, 2026.

See more: Russia strikes enterprise in Chernihiv with two jet-powered Shaheds (updated)