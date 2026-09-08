Enemy struck "Epicentre" in Pryluky: fire broke out. PHOTO

On the morning of 8 September 2026, the enemy attacked a shopping centre in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region. The police are investigating the scene of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Chernihiv Regional Police.

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‘Epicentre’ hit

As reported, the Russians attacked a shopping centre in the city of Pryluky today. Details regarding casualties and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Police investigation and operational teams, bomb disposal experts and other specialist services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another attack by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure.

Police are securing the scene, carrying out the necessary initial measures and gathering evidence of a war crime committed by the Russian army.

Read more: Enemy struck tobacco factory in Pryluky, - media

Appeal to the public

"The police are urging citizens not to approach the site of the strike due to the threat of a repeat attack and to respond to air-raid sirens," the statement reads.

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