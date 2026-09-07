Enemy struck tobacco factory in Pryluky, - media

A British American Tobacco cigarette factory in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, was damaged as a result of an enemy drone attack.

RBC-Ukraine reported this, citing "Suspilne".

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What is known?

The publication cites company employees who reported that the roof of the cigarette production facility caught fire. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, all employees were in a safe area at the time, and no one was injured. One woman suffered an acute stress reaction. She received medical assistance.

Read more: Russia damages energy facility in Chernihiv region: 7,000 customers in Pryluky without power

Details

An air raid alert was declared in Pryluky at 11:35 a.m. Shortly afterward, two loud explosions were heard in the city, followed by a third, weaker one, and a thick, black plume of smoke rose into the sky. The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of enemy drones approaching the city.

The Pryluky Tobacco Factory (British American Tobacco Ukraine) is a tobacco manufacturing facility in the city of Pryluky that produces cigarettes.

Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky rises to 3: wounded 15-year-old boy dies in hospital. PHOTO