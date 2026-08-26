Russia damages energy facility in Chernihiv region: 7,000 customers in Pryluky without power

On the evening of 26 August, an energy facility in the Chernihiv region was damaged in a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo.

The damage left around 7,000 customers in Pryluky without electricity.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy workers prepare to restore power

"An energy facility was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Around 7,000 customers in the city of Pryluky have been left without electricity," the statement reads.

Energy workers will begin inspecting the equipment and carrying out restoration work as soon as the security situation permits.

Earlier, the occupiers struck a warehouse in Chernihiv, injuring two people.

See more: Russian strikes: Seven civilians injured in Sumy region, one child in Chernihiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS