Occupiers struck warehouse in Chernihiv: there are wounded, people may be trapped under rubble
Russian occupiers launched another strike on Chernihiv, leaving people injured.
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The enemy reportedly launched another strike on the city. A warehouse was damaged in the attack.
Two people were injured.
In addition, warehouse workers may be trapped under the rubble. The information is being clarified.
Later, the Chernihiv City Council reported that the number of injured had risen to four.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck Chernihiv, killing a four-year-old girl and her mother. Another child was injured.
- On 26 August, Chernihiv declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack.
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