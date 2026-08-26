Occupiers struck warehouse in Chernihiv: there are wounded, people may be trapped under rubble

Russian occupiers launched another strike on Chernihiv, leaving people injured.

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The enemy reportedly launched another strike on the city. A warehouse was damaged in the attack.

Two people were injured.

In addition, warehouse workers may be trapped under the rubble. The information is being clarified.

Later, the Chernihiv City Council reported that the number of injured had risen to four.

See more: Russia struck Chernihiv with drones: two children are among casualties. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck Chernihiv, killing a four-year-old girl and her mother. Another child was injured.

On 26 August, Chernihiv declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack.

See more: Olena Bila and her 4-year-old daughter Zhanna were killed in the Russian strike on Chernihiv. PHOTO