4 315 8
Olena Bila and her 4-year-old daughter Zhanna were killed in the Russian strike on Chernihiv. PHOTO
A pharmacist’s assistant, Olena Bila, and her 4-year-old daughter were killed in this morning’s attack on Chernihiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook group ‘Beloved Chernihiv’.
Victims of the enemy attack
As noted, the tragedy occurred when a private residential building was hit.
"Olena Bila worked at the ‘Bazhaiemo Zdorovia’ pharmacy on Prospekt Myru. Her young daughter Zhanna also lost her life alongside her," the post states.
Her eldest daughter, aged 14, is currently in hospital under medical supervision.
Colleagues remember Olena as a caring and cheerful person, a true professional in her field.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russian forces had struck Chernihiv: a 4-year-old girl and her mother were killed. A child was injured.
- On 26 August, a Day of Mourning was declared in Chernihiv for those killed in the Russian attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password