Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region: 30-year-old man dies in hospital

A 30-year-old man wounded in the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region on September 5 has died in hospital, raising the death toll.

As Censor.NET reports, Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn announced this on his Telegram channel.

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Wounded man dies in hospital

According to Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the man was wounded in the Russian attack on September 5.

The mayor reported his death in hospital. The man was 30 years old.

See more: Russia has attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones: seven people are reported to have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition; businesses have been damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian drones attacked residential building

The Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region took place on September 5.

Russian drones struck a three-storey residential building. Seven people were wounded in the attack.