Moldova condemned Russian attack on checkpoint on border with Ukraine and downing of Russian drone on its territory

Moldova strongly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine near its border, particularly the strike on the "Starokozache" border crossing, which resulted in deaths and injuries. Officials in Chisinau also noted that a drone with characteristics similar to those of the Russian "Geran" had crashed on the country's territory the day before.

This is mentioned in a statement by the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the Russian attack last night targeted, in particular, an area in the immediate vicinity of the Moldovan border—near the "Tudora" border crossing in Moldova and the "Starokozache" border crossing in Ukraine.

"As a result of these attacks, there have been fatalities and injuries, including among Ukrainian border guards. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry stated.

A drone crashed in Moldova yesterday

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the day before, debris from a drone was found near the village of Stari Mykhailiany in the Ryshkan district. Based on preliminary descriptions, it resembles a "Geran" drone. An explosion occurred after the UAV crashed.

See more: Enemy struck "Starokozache" border crossing on border with Moldova: two dead, three injured (updated). PHOTOS

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia's military operations right on Moldova's borders now pose a threat not only to Ukraine.

"The military operations taking place in the immediate vicinity of our country pose a direct threat to the security of the Republic of Moldova and its citizens," the ministry stated.

Moldova expressed solidarity with Ukraine and emphasized that such incidents demonstrate the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression not only for Ukraine but also for regional security.