Enemy struck "Starokozache" border crossing on border with Moldova: two dead, three injured (updated). PHOTOS

Tonight, 9 September, Russian drones once again attacked border infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service’s press centre.

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Border infrastructure attacked

This time, it is reported, the enemy directed its strikes at the ‘Starokozache’ international road border crossing on the border with Moldova.

Drones struck the checkpoint’s infrastructure and the surrounding area.

Read more: Drone flew over Moldova and entered Romanian airspace, - media

There are casualties

"The attack caused fires. Unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities among the civilian population who were near the border crossing," the statement said.

At present, the processing of individuals and vehicles at this section of the border has been suspended.

The neighbouring side has been informed of the situation.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa region: ’Tabaky’ border crossing on border with Moldova has been damaged. PHOTO

Updated information

As Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, later reported, enemy drones attacked the "Starokozache" international road border crossing on the border with Moldova last night.









"Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties among those who were near the border crossing: according to preliminary reports, two people were killed and three were injured. Rescue workers evacuated another 16 people by bus to a safe distance," the statement said.

The checkpoint’s infrastructure and the surrounding area were hit. Fires broke out.

"Operations at the international checkpoint have been suspended for now. All relevant services are working at the scene. The neighboring side has been informed of the situation," Kiper added.

What led up to this?