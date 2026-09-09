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News Shelling of Kherson
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Russian invaders killed man and woman in Kherson this morning using drones

Occupiers killed two people in Kherson this morning

Russian invaders killed two people in Kherson just this morning.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET

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Details

It has been reported that Russians killed a man with a drone in the Korabelnyi District of Kherson. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify the victim.

Later, Russian terrorists took the life of another person in Kherson. Also in the Korabelnyi district, the enemy attacked a 55-year-old woman who was on the street with a drone. She sustained fatal injuries.

Read more: Family with two children injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Kherson

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