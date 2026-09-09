"Kalibr" launchers, oil terminal and other targets have been hit in Novorossiysk. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Russian naval base in Novorossiysk had been struck, with military installations, ships and ‘Kalibr’ launchers hit

The head of state made the announcement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We are responding to Russia’s daily terrorist attacks – effectively and across virtually the entire territory. Over the past 24 hours, there have been results in Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region.

A naval base has been struck: a terminal used for oil shipments, military harbour facilities, warships and ‘Kalibr’ launchers. I thank the soldiers of the SSU, USF, Ukrainian Navy, Main Intelligence Directorate and State Border Guard Service for their accuracy. I would like to thank everyone who is maximising the potential of our long-range sanctions so that the Russian war is felt ever more keenly where it originated," he said.

Targets hit

According to the SSU, the following was recorded:

Strikes on the "Novorossiysk" naval base and military harbor facilities;

Strikes on a number of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships equipped with "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

Striking fuel oil storage facilities;

Striking the infrastructure of the "Seskharis" terminal, which is used for oil shipments.

"Fires have been reported on the grounds of the naval base and the fuel oil terminal. Explosions have also been confirmed in areas where ships are stationed," they added.

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