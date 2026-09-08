Ukraine recently received a request from China asking it not to carry out strikes on that part of Russian territory – namely Vladivostok – where a high-level Chinese delegation was staying.

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this at a briefing on Tuesday in Kyiv, according to "Interfax-Ukraine", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ukrainian side has taken note of this appeal, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"As regards China and the request not to strike Vladivostok, we do not usually comment on such matters publicly, to be honest. But since you have asked: I can confirm that the Chinese side did indeed make an official request to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking that no strikes be carried out on that part of the Russian Federation’s territory where a high-level Chinese delegation will be staying. Such a request was made", said Tykhyi.

According to the spokesperson, similar requests had been made previously — when senior Chinese officials were in Russia.

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Tikhyi believes that such statements constitute "recognition of Ukraine’s statehood", and has called for attention to be paid to "where Vladivostok is on the map".

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