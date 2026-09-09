Almost 24 thousand enemy drones-copters were destroyed by Defense Forces in August, - Ministry of Defense

In August 2026, the defense forces destroyed the largest number of enemy drones and expanded the geographic scope of their strikes against targets in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian Federation Casualties

August yielded strong results in certain target categories. Specifically, the following were hit:

nearly 24,000 copter-type UAVs—the highest figure since the "eBali" program began;

more than 35,000 aircraft-type UAVs.

Another notable development this month is the shift in the geography of naval strikes. Whereas previously a significant portion of targets were located in the Sea of Azov, the Defense Forces’ operations are now shifting more toward the Black Sea, particularly in the areas around Novorossiysk and Sochi.

Also in August, the following high-value enemy targets were struck:

Su-30 fighter jet;

L-39 "Albatros" aircraft;

Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

Watch more: Occupiers fled, leaving tank behind for Ukrainian drone operators: footage of destruction from 66th Brigade. VIDEO

In addition, over the past month, the "eBaly" program has confirmed that 30,246 occupiers were killed or wounded.

Each result is recorded on video in the DELTA combat system and verified by the Innovation Development Fund of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Damage at a depth of 20+ km

The operations of Ukrainian unmanned systems are forcing the enemy to rethink its approaches to protecting logistics and critical infrastructure in the rear, as well as to seek new ways to counter platforms that use Starlink satellite communications.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that, despite this, the Defense Forces continue to systematically strike targets at a depth of 20+ km, where the main routes for the movement of personnel, equipment, and ammunition are located. This is forcing the enemy to reorganize its logistics and withdraw its forces and equipment further from their usual areas of operation.