Occupiers fled, leaving tank behind for Ukrainian drone operators: footage of destruction from 66th Brigade. VIDEO
UAV operators from the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince M. the Brave destroyed a Russian tank within their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian military used the tank as a ‘combat taxi’ to transport infantry to their positions.
The occupiers then abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving it exposed to attacks by Ukrainian drone operators.
After several hits from FPV drones, the Russian tank caught fire and was destroyed.
Soldiers from the 66th Brigade shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.
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