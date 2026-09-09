Soldiers from 77th Brigade destroyed jet ’Shahed’ drone in Kupiansk area with shot from ’Igla’ man-portable air defence system. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk sector, a mobile fire group from the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces destroyed an enemy jet drone with a shot from an ‘Igla’ man-portable air defence system.
According to Censor.NET, such high-speed aerial targets require an immediate response from the crews. Paratroopers monitor the airspace around the clock and destroy enemy targets within their area of responsibility.
The footage shows a Ukrainian defender taking aim at an enemy drone and firing a missile.
As a result of the well-aimed shot, the Russian ‘Shahed’ was destroyed and exploded in mid-air.
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