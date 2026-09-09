Soldiers from 77th Brigade destroyed jet ’Shahed’ drone in Kupiansk area with shot from ’Igla’ man-portable air defence system. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, a mobile fire group from the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces destroyed an enemy jet drone with a shot from an ‘Igla’ man-portable air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, such high-speed aerial targets require an immediate response from the crews. Paratroopers monitor the airspace around the clock and destroy enemy targets within their area of responsibility.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The footage shows a Ukrainian defender taking aim at an enemy drone and firing a missile.

As a result of the well-aimed shot, the Russian ‘Shahed’ was destroyed and exploded in mid-air.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots strike Russian position with ammunition and personnel using GBU-62 aerial bombs. VIDEO

Watch more: K-2 Brigade and 45th Separate Artillery Brigade strike two Russian Buk-M3 SAM systems, which immediately detonate. VIDEO