Enemy naval base ’Novorossiysk’ has been struck, - General Staff
On the night of September 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Novorossiysk" naval base in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Strike on Novorossiysk
According to reports, fires have been reported at the naval base and at the seaport’s fuel oil terminal.
Explosions have been confirmed in areas where ships are stationed. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
What is known about the targeted facility?
The "Novorossiysk" naval base is an important base for ships of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet, used for the maintenance and logistical support of Russian Federation military vessels.
"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.
Background
- It was previously reported that a fuel oil terminal and a number of businesses were on fire in Novorossiysk following a drone attack.
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