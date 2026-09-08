Explosions were heard in Saratov Region: there are reports of attack on an oil refinery and the "Engels-2" airfield

Explosions were heard in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation on the night of September 8. Local residents report that air defense systems were activated and that there was a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian and monitoring Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Supernova+ Telegram monitoring channel, the Saratov Oil Refinery came under attack. However, there is currently no independent confirmation of the nature of the damage to the facility.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. Specifically, it produces:

aviation and diesel fuel;

lubricants.

On August 2, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the main oil refining facilities at this plant had been damaged.

Read more: Drones attacked Saratov region: fire at oil refinery; infrastructure damage in Engels. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The attack on Engels continues

According to monitoring channels, another target was the Engels area, where the "Engels-2" military airfield is located.

This is one of the Russian Federation’s main strategic aviation bases. The airfield is home to Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers, which Russia uses to launch cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Local residents and monitoring channels are reporting explosions in Saratov and Engels, as well as the activation of Russian air defense systems. As of the time this report was prepared, there were no official statements from Russian authorities regarding the consequences of the attack.

Read more: Tu-95MS and warehouses hit at "Engels" airfield in Russia: SSU provides details