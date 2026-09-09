Ukrainian man was detained in Poland with live ammunition whilst attempting to gain entry to defence exhibition

In Kielce, Poland, security staff detained a 44-year-old Ukrainian man who was attempting to enter the International Defence Industry Exhibition with a bag containing live ammunition. The man had travelled to Poland as the driver for two Ukrainian businessmen whose company is taking part in the exhibition.

RMF24 reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that the Ukrainian man was stopped on 8 September after 11.00 am during a security check at one of the entrances to the exhibition grounds. Security staff suspected that the man might be carrying dangerous items.

The incident took place a few dozen minutes before the official opening of the exhibition, which was attended, amongst others, by the Polish Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The police were called to the scene. During a search, a pistol magazine containing live rounds was found on the Ukrainian man.

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Law enforcement officers established that the man had entered Poland the day before. He was working as a driver for two Ukrainian businessmen whose company was exhibiting at a defence exhibition.

The police also searched the car in which they had arrived. No weapons or other dangerous items were found in the car.

The Ukrainian man has been placed in a police detention centre. He is currently refusing to make a statement, so the motive behind his attempt to bring a magazine loaded with cartridges into the exhibition remains unknown.

He is to be charged with the unlawful possession of ammunition. The Polish Border Guard has also been informed of the arrest. According to RMF24, it is highly likely that a decision will be made to deport the Ukrainian national.