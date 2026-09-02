Earthquake occurs in Ivano-Frankivsk region

A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on September 2.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a report by the Main Center for Special Control.

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Earthquake recorded at a depth of six kilometres

The tremors occurred in the Pasichna community of the Nadvirna district.

According to the Main Center for Special Control, the earthquake measured 1.8 on the Richter scale. Its focus was located at a depth of six kilometres.

"An earthquake was recorded in the Nadvirna district," the centre reported.

Experts noted that the earthquake was classified as imperceptible. Therefore, people would not have felt it.

It was previously reported that a magnitude 1.7 earthquake had been recorded in the Rakhiv district of the Zakarpattia region.

Read more: Earthquake was recorded near Poltava on 6 February