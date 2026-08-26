Earthquake recorded in Carpathians

A magnitude 1.7 earthquake was recorded in the Rakhiv district of Zakarpattia.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Main Centre for Special Monitoring.

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Tremors recorded at a depth of seven kilometres

The earthquake was registered at 18:44:53 Kyiv time. Its focus was located at a depth of seven kilometres.

The coordinates of the earthquake’s source were 48.09 degrees north latitude and 24.36 degrees east longitude.

According to the Main Centre for Special Monitoring’s classification, the earthquake was imperceptible. Its vibrations were not expected to be felt by people, while the tremors were recorded by seismic stations.

The centre urged anyone who nevertheless felt the tremors to report them. Such accounts help specialists refine the energy parameters of the seismic event.

Earlier, a magnitude 1.6 earthquake was recorded in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Read more: Earthquake was recorded near Poltava on 6 February