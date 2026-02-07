Earthquake was recorded near Poltava on 6 February

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on the evening of 6 February near Poltava.



This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Main Centre for Special Control.

What do seismologists say?

According to experts, the underground tremors occurred at a depth of 9 kilometres. No casualties or damage have been reported. The Main Centre for Special Control noted that people hardly felt the earthquake.

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Earthquake in Crimea

Earlier, an earthquake was recorded in occupied Crimea. Its magnitude was 4.8.

The tremors were recorded 78 kilometres northwest of Kerch at a depth of 10 kilometres. This happened on 2 February at around 11:47 a.m. Kyiv time.