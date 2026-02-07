ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16370 visitors online
News Earthquakes in Ukraine
2 821 14

Earthquake was recorded near Poltava on 6 February

An earthquake occurred near Poltava

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on the evening of 6 February near Poltava.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Main Centre for Special Control.

What do seismologists say?

According to experts, the underground tremors occurred at a depth of 9 kilometres. No casualties or damage have been reported. The Main Centre for Special Control noted that people hardly felt the earthquake. 

Read more on our Telegram channel

Earthquake in Crimea

Earlier, an earthquake was recorded in occupied Crimea. Its magnitude was 4.8.

The tremors were recorded 78 kilometres northwest of Kerch at a depth of 10 kilometres. This happened on 2 February at around 11:47 a.m. Kyiv time.

Author: 

earthquake (23) Poltava (106) Poltavska region (337) Poltavskyy district (64)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 