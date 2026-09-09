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News UAV attack on Kyiv Shelling of Kyiv
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Drone struck nine-storey block of flats in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: fire broke out

explosion

A Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential block in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

"In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential block after it was struck by a UAV. Preliminary reports indicate there has been damage. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," he said.

Read more: Capital’s "Green" Metro line is running test trips across South Bridge during "yellow" threat level

The Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv

  • It was previously reported that on 9 September, fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv following an attack by Russian drones.
  • In the Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary reports, a UAV has crashed into a high-rise building. There is a fire.
  • There was also a fire in a warehouse in the Dniprovskyi district caused by a drone crash.
  • There are casualties.

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