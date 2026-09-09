Drone struck nine-storey block of flats in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: fire broke out
A Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential block in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.
This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
"In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential block after it was struck by a UAV. Preliminary reports indicate there has been damage. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," he said.
The Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv
- It was previously reported that on 9 September, fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv following an attack by Russian drones.
- In the Dniprovskyi district, according to preliminary reports, a UAV has crashed into a high-rise building. There is a fire.
- There was also a fire in a warehouse in the Dniprovskyi district caused by a drone crash.
- There are casualties.
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