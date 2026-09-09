Drone struck nine-storey block of flats in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: fire broke out

A Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential block in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

"In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential block after it was struck by a UAV. Preliminary reports indicate there has been damage. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," he said.

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