Capital’s "Green" Metro line is running test trips across South Bridge during "yellow" threat level

Today, September 9, while the yellow alert level is in effect, the "green" metro line will carry passengers across the South Bridge on a trial basis.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City State Administration's press centre.

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How is the metro operating today?

As noted, during a yellow alert, trains on the "green" line are transporting passengers between the right and left banks of the Dnipro River.

Read more: On September 9, trains on above-ground section of metro’s "green" line will operate under yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration

"If a red alert is declared, service on the ground section will be suspended," the Kyiv City State Administration explained.

During this time, trains will operate on the following sections:

"Syrets" – "Vydubychi";

"Osokorky" – "Chervonyi Khutir".

"Today, experts are completing testing of safety protocols and staff coordination procedures. Starting the day after tomorrow, September 10, these measures will be in effect on a permanent basis. Passengers are urged to pay close attention to announcements in the train cars and at stations and to follow the instructions of metro staff," the statement reads.

Read more: Procedure for organizing traffic across bridges during air-raid alerts in Kyiv will be reviewed – Klitschko

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