On September 9, trains on above-ground section of metro’s "green" line will operate under yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration

On September 9, trains will run in test mode on the above-ground section of the metro’s "green" line while the threat level is at "yellow."

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Testing will continue in the run-up to the scheduled September 10 launch of train service on the above-ground section of the Syretsko-Pecherska Line without restrictions while the yellow alert level is in effect," the statement reads.

Practical testing of safety protocols is currently being finalized.

"Staff are practicing procedures in the event of a yellow or red air threat alert, the occurrence of emergencies, and the need to evacuate passengers from the above-ground section.

They are also testing the procedure for informing passengers and the coordination between train operators, train dispatchers, and station staff on duty.

Separately, audio announcements for passengers are being updated in 105 lead cars on the Syrets-Pechersk Line in accordance with the new operating procedures," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Read more: Procedure for organizing traffic across bridges during air-raid alerts in Kyiv will be reviewed – Klitschko

Background

As previously reported, the curfew in Kyiv will be shortened starting September 10.

In addition, the green metro line will operate without restrictions during a yellow alert.

Read more: Nearly 40,000 people sheltered from shelling in Kyiv metro overnight