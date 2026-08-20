Nearly 40,000 people sheltered from shelling in Kyiv metro overnight
On the night of 20 August, during another massive attack on the capital, more than 38,000 people, including over 2,000 children, took shelter at Kyiv metro stations. The air-raid alert lasted almost nine hours that night.
This was reported by the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise, according to Censor.NET.
Metro stations operate as shelters around the clock
The municipal enterprise noted that 46 underground metro stations in Kyiv operate around the clock as shelters during air-raid alerts. All entrances are opened to make the route to safety as short as possible. Metro staff, together with the police, ensure prompt and unobstructed access to the stations.
Kyiv Metro also reminded residents that if they need to use the metro as a shelter in advance, they should arrive at the station before it closes for passenger services. The operating schedule is displayed at every station. Where possible, people are advised to choose central stations, which usually have more space.
Rules of conduct in the metro
"We ask visitors to bring only essential items and not to use bulky objects, including mattresses and tents. They take up a significant amount of space needed by other people during enemy attacks," the municipal enterprise added.
It also stressed the need not to sit or lie on escalators or leave belongings on them. In the event of an emergency or the need for an urgent evacuation, escalators must be put into operation quickly. The presence of people or bulky items on them may slow down this process.
Massive attack on August 20
- On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the region.
- As a result of the enemy strikes on the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.
- In Kyiv, Russian attacks claimed the lives of 13 people. More than 30 people were injured.
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