Nearly 40,000 people sheltered from shelling in Kyiv metro overnight

On the night of 20 August, during another massive attack on the capital, more than 38,000 people, including over 2,000 children, took shelter at Kyiv metro stations. The air-raid alert lasted almost nine hours that night.

This was reported by the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise, according to Censor.NET.

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Metro stations operate as shelters around the clock

The municipal enterprise noted that 46 underground metro stations in Kyiv operate around the clock as shelters during air-raid alerts. All entrances are opened to make the route to safety as short as possible. Metro staff, together with the police, ensure prompt and unobstructed access to the stations.

Kyiv Metro also reminded residents that if they need to use the metro as a shelter in advance, they should arrive at the station before it closes for passenger services. The operating schedule is displayed at every station. Where possible, people are advised to choose central stations, which usually have more space.

See more: Children’s hospital in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by Russian attack: windows were shattered on all floors. PHOTOS

Rules of conduct in the metro

"We ask visitors to bring only essential items and not to use bulky objects, including mattresses and tents. They take up a significant amount of space needed by other people during enemy attacks," the municipal enterprise added.

It also stressed the need not to sit or lie on escalators or leave belongings on them. In the event of an emergency or the need for an urgent evacuation, escalators must be put into operation quickly. The presence of people or bulky items on them may slow down this process.

Read more: Foreign Ministers of Finland and Estonia condemned Russian attack: Russian campaign of terror knows no bounds

Massive attack on August 20