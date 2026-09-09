ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
21074 visitors online
News Attack of drones on Poltava region
214 0

Two people were injured following attack by enemy UAV in Poltava region: residential buildings were damaged

UAV attack on the Poltava region

On Wednesday, 9 September, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on the Myrhorod District in the Poltava region. Two people were injured.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the consequences

"An enemy UAV strike has been recorded in the Myrhorod district. Four residential buildings have been damaged," the statement reads.

It is understood that two people have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical attention.

The relevant services are on the scene.

Read more: Russians attack Poltava region with drone: three-year-old girl reportedly injured

Author: 

drone (2942) attack (1095) Poltava region (391) Myrhorodskyy district (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 