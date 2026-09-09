Two people were injured following attack by enemy UAV in Poltava region: residential buildings were damaged

On Wednesday, 9 September, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on the Myrhorod District in the Poltava region. Two people were injured.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the consequences

"An enemy UAV strike has been recorded in the Myrhorod district. Four residential buildings have been damaged," the statement reads.

It is understood that two people have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical attention.

The relevant services are on the scene.

Read more: Russians attack Poltava region with drone: three-year-old girl reportedly injured