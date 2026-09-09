Two people were injured following attack by enemy UAV in Poltava region: residential buildings were damaged
On Wednesday, 9 September, Russian invaders launched a drone attack on the Myrhorod District in the Poltava region. Two people were injured.
This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the consequences
"An enemy UAV strike has been recorded in the Myrhorod district. Four residential buildings have been damaged," the statement reads.
It is understood that two people have been injured. They are receiving the necessary medical attention.
The relevant services are on the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password