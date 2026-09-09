Residents in Poland outraged over blue-and-yellow parking spaces: They thought it was gesture of support for Ukraine

Residents of the Polish town of Raszyn were outraged by blue-and-yellow parking bay markings, believing the authorities had reserved the spaces for Ukrainians.

Wprost reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What caused the misunderstanding

The parking spaces appeared near schools, and some social media users suggested that the local authorities were trying to show solidarity with Ukrainian schoolchildren.

Politician’s reaction

Konrad Berkowicz, an MP from the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, also commented on the situation, asking indignantly whether "this is still Poland".

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Explanation from the municipality

Anetta Wrotna, deputy head of Raszyn municipality, said she was very surprised by the situation.

The "Kiss and Ride" zone is intended for parents driving their children to school. It allows drivers to stop briefly, drop off a child, and leave without obstructing traffic.

"We are very surprised. The colour scheme of the markings — which, in fact, are not yet complete, as the 'Kiss and Ride' symbols still need to be added — was interpreted as Ukrainian flags. There will be a white border, as is customary in Europe, with a 'K+R' marking," she added.

The municipality added that the "Kiss and Ride" zone is intended for all residents who drive their children to local schools.

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