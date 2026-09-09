Poroshenko spoke about MSPO 2026 exhibition, where ’Ai-Petri’ air defence system was unveiled for first time. PHOTOS

The fifth President of Ukraine and leader of "European Solidarity", Petro Poroshenko, who is currently in the Polish city of Kielce attending MSPO 2026 – the largest security and defence technology exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe – spoke about the second day of the event.

This has been reported by the EU’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, for the first time since its development, the ‘Ai-Petri’ counter-surveillance system – which the Poroshenko Foundation is actively supplying to the armed forces – can be seen at the exhibition.

"Ukraine is very strongly represented at this exhibition, offering comprehensive security solutions for countries in the region. And I am delighted that ‘I-Petri’ is one of the centrepieces of our exhibition today. This is ‘I-Petri’s’ first public appearance, freely accessible to all. For two years, it was completely under wraps – even its external appearance. We have now found the technical means to ensure the security of the company’s intellectual property and to protect the use of ‘Ai-Petri’ by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as its deployment in the Middle East and other regions," said Poroshenko.

"This is a demonstration of how we must stay two steps ahead – or at least two months ahead – of the Russian occupiers. This is exactly how we blind the ‘Shaheds’, this is exactly how we divert them from their ultimate target, and this is exactly how we counter, amongst other things, the electric ‘Shaheds’ and guided aerial bombs. And the fact that people have queued up to receive information from our partners, embassy representatives and representatives of the armed forces – this is very important to us," said the politician.

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"I would like to thank our Armed Forces, and to thank the team that is currently working so effectively to ensure we are smarter and more effective than the Russian armed forces. I hope we will return with an enormous number of partners," said the fifth president.

"Another point we had the opportunity to discuss at the exhibition today concerns negotiations regarding a potential supply to Ukraine – I won’t reveal any secrets just yet – but of aircraft capable of effectively countering the ‘Shahed’ drones. And regarding the supply of missiles that are competitive in terms of price, competitive in terms of speed – exceeding 700 kilometres per hour – and competitive in terms of operational altitude. And by combining them with the ‘Ai-Petri’ system, the radar system and the software, we will, I hope, be able to surprise the Russians," Poroshenko emphasised.