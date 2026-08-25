"Zaluzhnyi’s Party," "European Solidarity," and "Fedorov’s Party" lead Ukrainians’ electoral preference ranking – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

"Zaluzhnyi’s Party," "European Solidarity," and "Fedorov’s Party" have the highest support among Ukrainians in parliamentary elections.

This is indicated by data from a sociological survey conducted by Active Group jointly with the Politarena media outlet, according to Censor.NET, citing the survey results.

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Details

The hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi’s Party" ranks first in the poll with 11.5%. It is followed by "European Solidarity" (10.5%), "Mykhailo Fedorov’s Party" (9.8%), "Kyrylo Budanov’s Party" (7.4%), and Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party (7.1%).

Dmytro Razumkov’s "Smart Politics" receives 4.6%, "Batkivshchyna" 4.4%, the "Azov" party 4.3%, "Third Assault" 4.2%, Serhii Prytula’s party 4.1%, "Holos" 0.7%, and Yurii Boiko’s party 0.4%.

A total of 9.8% would not vote, 6.4% would vote against all parties, and 14.8% remain undecided.

See more: "Zaluzhnyi’s bloc" and "Fedorov’s bloc" lead rankings of Ukrainians’ electoral preferences, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Among decided voters

"Among those who have decided, the distribution of votes is as follows: Zaluzhnyi’s party, 16.6%; European Solidarity, 15.2%; Fedorov’s party, 14.2%; Budanov’s party, 10.8%; Zelenskyy’s party, 10.3%; Smart Politics, 6.7%; Batkivshchyna, 6.4%; Azov, 6.2%; Third Assault, 6.1%; Prytula’s party, 6.0%; Holos, 1.0%; and Boiko’s party, 0.7%," the sociologists noted.

The study noted that three party projects which do not yet exist—the parties of Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov, and Budanov—together command 28.7% of the vote.

Fedorov’s party rose from 3.8% to third place over three months, while Zelenskyy’s party lost some support over the same period, falling from 10.4% in December 2025 to 7.1% in August 2026.

See more: Zaluzhnyi party leads among political forces, Zelenskyy tops president’s rating – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted on 22 August 2026.

Method: self-administered questionnaires completed by Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older.

Sample: 2,000 questionnaires (representative by age, sex, and region of Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories).

The theoretical margin of error at a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

Read more: Zelenskyy ranks first among those whom people would not vote for under any circumstances – Hryniv