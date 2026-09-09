Budanov on his third arrest in absentia in Russia: Enemy is panicking and passing ’masterpieces of absurdity’

The Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, responded to the decision by a Russian ‘court’ to arrest him in absentia, stating that it meant nothing to him.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Budanov’s reaction

"The rulings of the so-called Russian ‘court’ mean absolutely nothing to me, nor to the rest of humanity. The only thing that matters is my work, which forces the enemy into a panic and drives them to produce such masterpieces of absurdity. I regard such actions by the enemy as a kind of acknowledgement of my effectiveness. Well, I cannot lower my standards; I shall continue to work just as productively", wrote Budanov.

Watch more: Budanov, Poklad and Kyiv shootout: What are DIU and SSU fighting over? / Uncensored. VIDEO

What led up to it?