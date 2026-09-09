Budanov on his third arrest in absentia in Russia: Enemy is panicking and passing ’masterpieces of absurdity’
The Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, responded to the decision by a Russian ‘court’ to arrest him in absentia, stating that it meant nothing to him.
He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Budanov’s reaction
"The rulings of the so-called Russian ‘court’ mean absolutely nothing to me, nor to the rest of humanity. The only thing that matters is my work, which forces the enemy into a panic and drives them to produce such masterpieces of absurdity. I regard such actions by the enemy as a kind of acknowledgement of my effectiveness. Well, I cannot lower my standards; I shall continue to work just as productively", wrote Budanov.
What led up to it?
- On 9 September, a Russian court remanded in custody in absentia Kyrylo Budanov, the former head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and current head of the Office of the President, on charges of "using prohibited means and methods of warfare".
- This is now the third in absentia ruling by a Russian court concerning Budanov.
- In April 2023, a court in Moscow had already ‘arrested in absentia’ Budanov whilst he was serving as head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence. At the time, the Russians accused him of allegedly organising terrorist attacks.
- In December 2023, Budanov, then head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, was arrested in absentia on charges of 104 terrorist attacks carried out on Russian territory.
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