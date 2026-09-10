Three injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region over past 24 hours

Three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The most damage was reported in the Fastiv and Bucha districts. In total, 32 properties were damaged in the region: 26 private homes, 4 vehicles, and 2 industrial and warehouse facilities," the statement said.

Experts are currently inspecting the damaged buildings and cleaning up the aftermath of the attack.

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