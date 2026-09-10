Three injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region over past 24 hours
Three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours.
This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The most damage was reported in the Fastiv and Bucha districts. In total, 32 properties were damaged in the region: 26 private homes, 4 vehicles, and 2 industrial and warehouse facilities," the statement said.
Experts are currently inspecting the damaged buildings and cleaning up the aftermath of the attack.
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