Tragedy in Boryspil: newborn girl fell from 6th-floor balcony
Police in the Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a newborn baby.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Kyiv Regional Police.
Fall from the 6th floor: details from the police
Yesterday, the police received a report that a newborn girl had fallen from the sixth floor of a high-rise building in the city of Boryspil.
According to preliminary reports, the child was on the balcony with her mother.
"The girl was taken to the hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the child could not be saved," the statement said.
Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy
Investigators from the Boryspil District Police Department have launched a pretrial investigation into the incident. Police are currently working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
No further information about the tragedy is available at this time.
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