Russia struck gas station in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District with Shahed drone: four people were injured. PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. It was later reported that the Holosiivskyi district of the capital had been struck.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko made the announcement, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the city’s mayor, a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district was damaged as a result of an enemy UAV crash.

Later, the mayor announced that medical teams had been dispatched to the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

"According to preliminary information, there are casualties. Teams have been dispatched," he added.

The Air Force had warned of the threat posed by jet-powered UAVs to Kyiv.

Later, Klitschko reported that a Russian UAV had crashed onto the grounds of a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district.

"The fire and a vehicle fire were quickly extinguished.

Three people were injured. Medical personnel are providing them with assistance," he added.

The State Emergency Service also showed the aftermath of the enemy strike.

A fire also broke out in an 8-story non-residential building.

Mayor Klitschko stated that four people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack. Medical personnel hospitalized three of the injured.

According to police, the victims were near a gas station at the time of the attack.







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