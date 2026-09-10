Hours-long queues formed in Shehyni due to influx of almost 17,000 Hasidim traveling to Uman

Nearly 17,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Ukraine ahead of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman. At the Ukrainian-Polish border in Shehyni, lines have formed due to the increased flow of travelers, and people have to wait several hours to clear customs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "Suspilne Lviv."

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As noted, pilgrims are traveling in large numbers through the Lviv region to Uman. After passing through border control, they continue their journey by minibus, special bus, private shuttle, or taxi.

On the morning of September 10, according to the "Nakordon" service, there were about 65 vehicles lined up in front of the "Medika–Shehyni" border crossing, and the estimated wait time was nearly seven hours.

Pilgrims say that the full-scale war and the threat of Russian shelling did not deter them from traveling to Uman. At the same time, they complain about the high cost of the trip and the rising prices of transfers from the border.

According to Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, as of September 9, approximately 17,000 Hasidic pilgrims had already entered Ukraine. In the days leading up to the holiday, the number of foreigners arriving in organized groups rose from several hundred to nearly 8,000 people per day.

See more: Israeli police officers have arrived in Uman to reinforce security during Rosh Hashanah. PHOTOS

The main flow of pilgrims is currently passing through border crossings on the border with Moldova. Among them is the "Starokozache" crossing, which was attacked by Russian drones the day before. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the strike. Operations at the crossing were temporarily suspended but later resumed.

Rosh Hashanah in 2026 will begin on the evening of September 11 and last until the evening of September 13. Every year, Hasidim from various countries come to Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year at the grave of Tzadik Nachman, the founder of Bratslav Hasidism.

This year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged pilgrims to refrain from traveling due to the threat of Russian shelling. The ministry also warned of a shortage of shelters, potential logistical difficulties, and an additional strain on medical facilities.