Sumy declares day of mourning after Russian strike on shopping mall: "Manufaktura" suspends operations

On September 10, the Sumy community declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian strike on the "Manufaktura" shopping center, which occurred the previous evening. The shopping center itself has been temporarily closed for an indefinite period due to significant damage.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Artem Kobzar, the acting mayor of Sumy.

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"Today, September 10, a day of mourning has been declared in the Sumy community. We bow our heads in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of yesterday’s strike on the shopping center in the Zarichny district of Sumy. This is an irreparable loss for their families and loved ones and a source of grief for our entire community," Kobzar wrote.

The "Manufaktura" shopping center has been temporarily closed

As a result of an attack by a Russian drone, the "Manufaktura" shopping center sustained significant damage. Consequently, the facility's management decided to suspend operations at the shopping center indefinitely.

Work is currently underway at the shopping center to clean up the aftermath of the Russian attack and repair the damaged facilities.

The "Manufaktura" administration stated that further updates regarding changes and the reopening of the shopping center will be provided at a later date.

What is known?

Russian troops used a precision-guided strike UAV to target the grounds of a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. As a result of the attack, Taisiya Moskvitina, a student at the Sumy State University Medical Institute, and Maksym Maksymenko, a graduate of Sumy National Agrarian University, were killed.

See more: Occupiers deliberately strike shopping centre premises in Sumy with drone: 21-year-old man and woman killed, 20 injured. PHOTOS (updated)