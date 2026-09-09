Occupiers deliberately strike shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy with drone: Three killed, others injured, fire breaks out. PHOTOS (updated)
Russian troops deliberately struck the grounds of a shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy with an attack UAV, resulting in casualties.
Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Casualties of the attack
One person’s death was initially confirmed. The preliminary death toll could have been higher.
There were also people injured. The information was being clarified.
The strike damaged cars in the car park and the shopping and entertainment centre building. A fire broke out.
All necessary services were working at the scene. Efforts to eliminate the consequences and the rescue operation were ongoing.
Threat of further strikes
It was also stressed that there was a threat of further strikes.
"Do not remain near the strike site and stay in safe places," the regional administration head stressed.
Updated information
Hryhorov later reported that, regrettably, three people are now known to have been killed in the enemy UAV attack on the grounds of the shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy.
Two people were injured. The information is being clarified. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.
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