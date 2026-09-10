Russians massively launch infantry into assaults in Pokrovsk direction, - 155th SMB

Russian troops continue to actively assault the positions of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction, deploying significant infantry forces. Some of the invaders manage to reach the landing zones, but there they are detected and neutralized by Ukrainian drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, Artem Prybylnov, head of the communications department of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said this during a broadcast on Army TV.

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According to the soldier, the situation in the area remains tense due to the high intensity of Russian attacks.

"As always, the fighting on the front lines is intense. The enemy is launching quite a number of assaults, and our brigade is successfully holding its ground in the Pokrovsk sector. But the enemy, once again, is deploying large forces and constantly throwing them into the assaults," the soldier said.

Pribylnov noted that the Russian command often sends soldiers on assaults with virtually no chance of returning.

"For the most part, it looks like nothing more than a sacrifice. That's the Russians' cannibalistic tactic. In other words, they march across the fields, knowing full well they won't make it, and die in the middle of the field," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, some Russian soldiers are managing to cross open terrain and reach the forest belts.

"But sometimes they get delayed during landing. Our UAV operators are already searching for them there," added the brigade's communications chief.

Ukrainian troops are trying to avoid close-quarters combat

One of the main objectives of Ukrainian units remains protecting the lives of their own infantry. To this end, they are attempting to eliminate Russian troops even before they reach Ukrainian positions.

"Right now, our main goal is to save the lives of our valiant infantry, because our mission is to prevent close-quarters combat and destroy the enemy before they reach our positions," the press officer explained.

According to him, drones play an important role in this. Ukrainian units are building up their capabilities in the use of drones, as the battle for air superiority at the tactical level has become one of the decisive factors on the front lines.

"We're also scaling up our operations right now because there's a battle going on in the low-altitude airspace. Whoever wins it will, of course, find it easier to move forward," said the military official.

Russians are being more cautious about spending money on luxury items

A representative of the 155th Brigade also said that Russian troops have recently been more cautious about using high-cost equipment in this sector. The reason, he said, is the high probability that such equipment will be quickly detected and destroyed.

"At the moment, there are no high-value targets—so to speak—within our brigade’s strike zone. Again, the enemy understands that such a target would be struck very quickly, because we’re monitoring the enemy 24/7 using all available means," he said.

It is not only the soldiers of the 155th Brigade who are detecting Russian forces. According to Pribylnov, neighboring units are also involved in this effort.

"Not only our unit, but also neighboring units—everything within the 9th Army Corps' area of responsibility—are constantly conducting thorough sweeps of the territory. That is why the Russians have not been using such costly equipment in our sector recently," the press officer explained.

Artillery exchanges are continuing in the Pokrovsk area

At the same time, artillery is actively engaged along the front line. Both Ukrainian and Russian units are firing, and counter-battery fire is ongoing.

"Artillerymen, the gods of war—it's a very respected profession. Artillery is used by both sides. There is counter-battery combat," noted a representative of the 155th Brigade.

The Ukrainian military uses various artillery systems.

"The BM-21 'Grad' systems are also in action on our side—they're in action. We have a fairly large number of 155-caliber weapons, as well as our good old favorite howitzers," the spokesperson said.

According to him, due to the high risk of being detected and targeted, artillery crews are forced to constantly change their positions and carefully camouflage them.

"Right now, this game is more like a game of hide-and-seek. In modern warfare, the key is to conceal your position, prepare your weapons well for rapid fire, and, once again, ensure further concealment," the military officer concluded.

Read more: 277 battles in 24 hours: 44 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff