6,700 consumers left without power in Zaporizhzhia after Russian drone strike

A Russian drone strike damaged the electricity grid in Zaporizhzhia, leaving 6,700 consumers without power.

Censor.NET reports that Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo said this on its Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone strike damages electricity grid

A Russian drone attacked the right bank of Zaporizhzhia. The strike damaged the electricity grid and cut off power to 6,700 households and businesses.

Andrii Stasevskyi, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, said the situation remained under control.

"The occupiers have once again struck the regional capital. The enemy drone attack damaged the electricity grid, leaving 6,700 households and businesses without power," he said.

See more: Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia: one person injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

Energy workers restore supply

The utility’s crews are already working to restore electricity supplies. Additional personnel have been deployed.

According to Stasevskyi, energy workers plan to restore power to consumers by the end of the day.

It was previously reported that Russia had attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing one person and injuring 11.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: warehouses hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS