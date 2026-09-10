National Guard to set up recruitment centre for foreigners and stateless persons

A recruitment centre for foreign nationals and stateless persons will be established within the National Guard of Ukraine.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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What led to the decision

According to the minister, during a working trip he received requests from commanders of National Guard brigades to improve the recruitment of foreigners into National Guard combat units. The issue has been under consideration in recent weeks.

Vyhivskyi noted that each working trip and conversation with National Guard personnel, border guards, rescuers and police officers on the ground makes it possible to better understand the real needs of units—especially in frontline regions and combat brigades, where decisions must be made in the shortest possible time.

Read more: Units of Ministry of Internal Affairs struck more than 15,000 enemy targets over course of week, - Vyhivskyi

About the new centre

According to the minister, a Recruitment Centre for Foreigners and Stateless Persons will soon be established within the National Guard, which is expected to significantly streamline and accelerate the recruitment of foreigners for contract service in the National Guard of Ukraine.

A draft resolution on the relevant pilot project will soon be submitted for the Government’s consideration. Vyhivskyi called strengthening the capabilities of combat units within the Interior Ministry system one of the ministry’s priorities.

Read more: Units of Ministry of Internal Affairs struck more than 15,000 enemy targets over course of week, - Vyhivskyi