Units of Ministry of Internal Affairs struck more than 15,000 enemy targets over course of week, - Vyhivskyi

Last week, combat units within the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs destroyed and struck more than 15,000 enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, the Minister of the Interior, Ivan Vyhivskyi, announced this on his official Telegram channel.

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Over 15,000 targets in a week

According to Ivan Vyhivskyi, members of the National Guard, border guards and police are inflicting losses on Russian troops on a daily basis.

The fighters are targeting military vehicles and equipment, depots, positions and areas where Russian occupiers are concentrated.

In particular, 179 depots containing ammunition, fuel and equipment were hit over the course of the week.

A further 560 or so targets hit were communications equipment, electronic warfare systems, electronic intelligence systems and radar stations.

"We are working separately on enemy logistics. Over the past week, 179 depots containing ammunition, fuel and equipment have been struck. A further 560 or so targets struck include communications equipment, electronic warfare systems, radio-electronic reconnaissance systems and radar stations," said Ivan Vyhivskyi.

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Over 3,000 locations where the occupying forces were concentrated have been struck

An important part of the work carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ units is identifying the positions, dugouts and shelters where Russian troops are stationed.

Over the past week, more than 3,000 locations where Russian occupiers were concentrated were struck.

The Ukrainian military is also countering enemy unmanned aerial systems. In addition to the thousands of UAVs that have been neutralised, including FPV drones, troops are destroying Russian ground-based robotic systems.

At least 12 such systems were destroyed over the course of the week.

"Combat units of the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine continue to carry out their missions on the most challenging sections of the front line. Step by step, we are depriving the occupiers of the ability to attack our positions and launch strikes on Ukrainian cities. I would like to thank every defender for their effectiveness," emphasised the Minister of the Interior.

Vyhivskyi had previously stated that one of the key areas of focus for law enforcement agencies remains documenting war crimes committed by Russia on Ukrainian territory.