Strike has been carried out on positions of Russian ’Bastion’ coastal defence system in occupied Crimea, – Ukrainian Navy. VIDEO

On the night of 16 August, forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy struck the launch positions and deployment site of the ‘Bastion’ coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Navy’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

As noted, the strike inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of weaponry and personnel. The final enemy losses are being ascertained.

The "Bastion" coastal missile system is a scarce and expensive weapon, which the Russian occupiers use to shell southern and other regions of Ukraine with "Onyx" supersonic missiles and "Zircon" hypersonic missiles.

Ukrainian naval personnel are reducing the enemy’s combat capability in the Black Sea region on a daily basis.

Watch more: 12 pieces of the occupiers’ equipment destroyed: PRIME border guards destroyed gun, 8 vehicles and 3 quad bikes. VIDEO

No further information is currently available regarding the Navy’s attack on the enemy’s position.