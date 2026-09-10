Carthage under siege: Muses, call centres, empire of prosecutors and Poklad vs SAPO / Uncensored. VIDEO

Following the release of recordings in the "Carthage" case, the Prosecutor General’s Office has found itself at the centre of a new corruption scandal.

Anti-corruption activist Martyna Bohuslavets explains who, in her view, attempted to influence NABU and SAPO, why Ruslan Kravchenko’s resignation does not resolve the problem, and what the selection process for a new prosecutor general should look like. The episode also covers fraudulent call centres, the response of European partners, the role of the Presidential Office and Davyd Arakhamia, and why Brussels is increasingly asking whether elections in Ukraine are possible.

Host: Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.

Guest: Martyna Bohuslavets, head of the Mezhа Anti-Corruption Centre.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Budanov, Poklad and Kyiv shootout: What are DIU and SSU fighting over? / Uncensored. VIDEO