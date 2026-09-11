Fire has broken out at warehouse in Bucha district; rescue workers are on scene – Regional Military Administration

For almost the entire day, the Kyiv region was under air-raid alerts due to attacks by Russian strike drones. In the Bucha, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts, 17 sites were damaged and one person was killed.

According to Censor.NET, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

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A fire broke out in the Kyiv region following a Russian strike

On the evening of 10 September, a fire broke out in the Bucha district following a Russian strike. A civilian warehouse caught fire.

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties as a result of this attack.

Rescue workers and other relevant services are on the scene. The situation remains under control, he emphasised.

17 facilities damaged across three districts

In the Bucha, Fastiv and Obukhiv districts, 17 properties have been damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

These include private homes, vehicles, warehouses and industrial premises, a hangar and a veterinary clinic.

One person has been killed.

It was previously reported that on the evening of 10 September, the Russian occupying forces attacked Dnipro for the fourth time that day.

The strike caused a fire in the city; lorries caught fire and two people were injured.

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