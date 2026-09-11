Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: 8 injured, high-rise block on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 11 September, Russian invaders launched yet another attack on Kyiv, leaving at least eight people injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the Russian strike in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential block.

Initial reports indicated two casualties. Subsequently, the number of people injured in the attack rose.

As of 05:30, eight people are known to have been injured.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that seven people were injured as a result of the attack. The facade of the nine-story building caught fire from the first to the fifth floors. A fire also broke out in an apartment on the second floor.

"Emergency responders rescued seven people from the building. Another seven victims were handed over to medical personnel to receive the necessary care," the State Emergency Service stated.

According to police, there were eight victims.

"Eight people were injured. A 64-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman suffered burns and were hospitalized. A 23-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound. Medical personnel treated five other people without hospitalization," the Kyiv police reported.

Consequences of the attack









Read more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: 5 killed and 67 injured, including children. PHOTOS (updated)