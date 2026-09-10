Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: 4 killed and more than 60 injured, including children. PHOTOS (updated)

On 10 September, Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are people killed and injured.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Two people were killed, and at least 18 were injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad.

Cars, retail pavilions and a shop are on fire following the Russian strike.

Some media outlets report that the Russians struck a shopping centre in the middle of the day, when there were many people in the streets.

See more: Russians strike logistics company in Pavlohrad: casualties reported. PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service clarified that two of its employees were injured while responding to the aftermath of the enemy attack. They have been hospitalised.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that three people were killed and 34 injured, including a child.

Oleksandr Hanzha reported that, as of 6:30 p.m., four people had been killed and more than 60 injured. Three boys aged 13, 14 and 15 are among the injured.

Other enemy attacks

On 10 September, Russians struck Sumy with two KABs, including a residential area on the outskirts of the city.

They also launched another attack on a shopping centre. A total of 11 people were injured in Sumy, including three children: girls aged 8 and 17 and a 14-year-old boy. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

See more: Russia struck Pavlohrad: three dead, 28 injured, including 2-year-old girl (updated)