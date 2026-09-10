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News Shelling of Sumy
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Russia attacks residential area on outskirts of Sumy with KABs: 11 injured, including children (updated)

Russian KAB strike on Sumy outskirts injures eight people

Today, 10 September, Russian occupiers struck a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy with two KABs, leaving people injured.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Eight people were injured in the Russian attack, including two girls aged 8 and 17. The children and four adults are receiving treatment in hospital.

In turn, Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the City Military Administration, said that a civilian enterprise on the outskirts of Sumy, in the Zarichnyi district, was also hit. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.

See more: Russians attacked an ambulance on grounds of hospital in Sumy during night. PHOTO

Updated information

Later, it became known that a third child had been injured: a 14-year-old boy sought medical care at a hospital.

The total number of people injured in the KAB strikes on Sumy has risen to 11.

Background

Read more: Russian forces destroyed "Nova Poshta" sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region

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shoot out (18786) Sumy region (1976) Sumy (447) Sumskyy district (460)
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