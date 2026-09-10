Russia attacks residential area on outskirts of Sumy with KABs: 11 injured, including children (updated)

Today, 10 September, Russian occupiers struck a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy with two KABs, leaving people injured.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Eight people were injured in the Russian attack, including two girls aged 8 and 17. The children and four adults are receiving treatment in hospital.

In turn, Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the City Military Administration, said that a civilian enterprise on the outskirts of Sumy, in the Zarichnyi district, was also hit. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.

See more: Russians attacked an ambulance on grounds of hospital in Sumy during night. PHOTO

Updated information

Later, it became known that a third child had been injured: a 14-year-old boy sought medical care at a hospital.

The total number of people injured in the KAB strikes on Sumy has risen to 11.

Background

Earlier today, Russian troops launched another strike on a shopping and entertainment centre in central Sumy, which was attacked yesterday and had suspended operations.

On 9 September, Russian troops deliberately attacked the grounds of a shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy with a strike UAV. The attack killed Taisiia Moskvitina, a student at Sumy State University’s Medical Institute, and Maksym Maksymenko, a graduate of Sumy National Agrarian University. Twenty people were also reported injured.

On 10 September, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy community for those killed in the Russian strike on the Manufaktura shopping and entertainment centre. The mall was temporarily closed indefinitely due to extensive damage.

Read more: Russian forces destroyed "Nova Poshta" sorting centers in Sumy and Kyiv region