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News UAV attack on Sumy
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Russians strike again at Sumy shopping mall attacked yesterday

Russia strikes Sumy shopping mall again after deadly attack

Today, 10 September, Russian troops launched another strike on a shopping and entertainment centre in central Sumy, which was attacked yesterday and had suspended operations.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"The enemy has just launched another strike on the shopping and entertainment centre in central Sumy," the statement said.

A jet-powered UAV struck the building of the shopping centre, which had closed for repair work following yesterday's attack.

The strike caused a fire, which is being contained amid repeated threats.

No preliminary reports of casualties have been received.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Sumy declares day of mourning after Russian strike on shopping mall: "Manufaktura" suspends operations

Background

See more: Russian drone struck five-storey block of flats in Sumy: there were no casualties. PHOTO

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shoot out (18786) Sumy region (1976) Sumy (447) Sumskyy district (460)
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