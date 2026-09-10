Russians strike again at Sumy shopping mall attacked yesterday

Today, 10 September, Russian troops launched another strike on a shopping and entertainment centre in central Sumy, which was attacked yesterday and had suspended operations.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy has just launched another strike on the shopping and entertainment centre in central Sumy," the statement said.

A jet-powered UAV struck the building of the shopping centre, which had closed for repair work following yesterday's attack.

The strike caused a fire, which is being contained amid repeated threats.

No preliminary reports of casualties have been received.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Read more: Sumy declares day of mourning after Russian strike on shopping mall: "Manufaktura" suspends operations

Background

On 9 September, Russian troops deliberately attacked the grounds of a shopping and entertainment centre in Sumy with a strike UAV. The attack killed Taisiia Moskvitina, a student at Sumy State University's Medical Institute, and Maksym Maksymenko, a graduate of Sumy National Agrarian University. Twenty people were also reported injured.

On 10 September, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy community for those killed in the Russian strike on the Manufaktura shopping and entertainment centre. The mall was temporarily closed indefinitely due to extensive damage.

See more: Russian drone struck five-storey block of flats in Sumy: there were no casualties. PHOTO