Ukraine will sign its first Drone Deal with Canada: 30% of drones will be transferred to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s first Drone Deal with a country on the American continent will be signed with Canada.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Facebook page.

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"The first Drone Deal with a country on the American continent will be with Canada. In Alberta, together with Premier Mark Carney, we looked at the drones that will be among the first to be deployed under this agreement. Canada is ready to place large orders, and 30% of the production will be transferred to Ukraine," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to find solutions and technologies to counter jet-powered "shaheds."

"We are working on this and will share our findings and solutions with our partners.

We help those who help us. We thank Canada for its true partnership," the president added.

Drone Deal: what is known?

Drone Deal is a new, large-scale format for international defense cooperation initiated by Ukraine in 2026. Unlike conventional exports or military aid, this program envisions long-term strategic cooperation between Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex (MilTech) and its partners.

Read more: Swarmer acquires Ukrainian UGV manufacturer Ratel Robotics for $224 million

Key terms and the essence of the agreement:

Exchange of experience and technology: Ukraine shares with its partners its unique practical experience in waging modern high-tech warfare, as well as battle-tested technologies and software.

Funding and production: Partner countries commission and fund the production of Ukrainian-developed products or joint ventures.

Distribution of products: A portion of the manufactured equipment (typically 30%) is transferred directly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the remainder is used to strengthen the partner country’s defense capabilities.

Long-term commitments: Agreements are concluded for the long term (in many cases, up to 10 years).

What Drone Deal covers:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): air defense interceptors, strike UAVs, and reconnaissance UAVs (e.g., Vampire, P1-SUN, Shrike, "Gor"). Ground Systems: robotics for mine clearance, mopping-up operations, and logistics. Protection and communications: electronic warfare (EW) systems, secure communications equipment, and battlefield situational awareness systems.

Project participants include Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, Finland, and others.

Read more: Ministry of Defense and Brave1 tested AI-guided drones: six manufacturers received recommendations for procurement